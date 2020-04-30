MOREHEAD CITY — With health care workers and first responders serving on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic, county groups, churches and businesses are finding ways to say thanks.
A Morehead City businesswoman, Jessica O’Neal of Swansboro, started a Carteret County Chapter of Front Line Appreciation Group, a national grassroots movement started in New Jersey that provides meals each day to health care workers and first responders.
Ms. O’Neal, owner of BeLOCAL Crystal Coast, said she came up with the idea of using county restaurants, which are struggling from lack of business due to the coronavirus, to provide the meals.
“That was the whole point, to provide local financial support for restaurants and show appreciation to our first responders and health care workers,” Ms. O’Neal said Wednesday.
She started a FLAG - Crystal Coast Facebook page, where residents and businesses can donate toward the cost of purchasing meals from restaurants. The meals are delivered to medical workers, police, fire and EMS workers.
Glad Tidings in Morehead City, through its Daily Bread Ministry, has been providing a catered lunch from Chick Fil-A to health care workers and first responders at various locations once a week. The church has served the County Health Department, Carteret Medical Group and next week they are heading to the Morehead City Police Department.
“It’s a good idea to show appreciation to those on the front line in this coronavirus pandemic throughout our nation and abroad,” Glad Tidings Church Assistant Pastor Shad Barrow said.
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, through its FUMC Feeds program, is providing a fish fry with all the trimmings for Carteret County fire, EMS, police and their families from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dinners can be picked up by driving through the parking lot at 900 Arendell St.
“The first responders are a valuable part of our community so we wanted to take care of not only them but also their families,” FUMC Communications Director Kim McCoury said in an email Tuesday. “They serve on the front line protecting us while being away from their families and exposing themselves to the virus. This is a way that FUMC Feeds can take care of them while they take care of us.”
Gloria’s Hallmark in Morehead City also provided meals for the County Health Department, and Life Church is providing a meal for the County Department of Social Services.
As for the FLAG program, Ms. O’Neal said since starting the effort nearly three weeks ago, about 700 meals have been provided to health care workers and first responders from Emerald Isle to Beaufort seven days a week. She is currently using eight restaurants, including Dank Burrito in Morehead City to Village Market and Rucker Johns in Emerald Isle.
She’s raised nearly $9,000 for the effort.
“As long as the funds last we plan to keep going,” she said. “What I eventually want to do as this goes along is begin allowing first responders to pay it forward. We’d like to continue to purchase meals from restaurants, and then set up at various fire departments and locations to provide food to community members who need help.”
Currently, the group serves 70 meals to the nightshift workers at Carteret Health Care Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We wanted to do the night shift because the hospital’s cafeteria closes at night,” she said.
They serve meals to other first responders Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
“We deliver to all of the police, fire and EMS groups from Swansboro to Beaufort, and all of the towns on the beach,” she said.
On Wednesday, Ms. O’Neal purchased meals from Dank Burrito and delivered them to the Atlantic Beach police, fire and rescue departments.
Capt. Scott Bell with the AB Fire Department said, “It’s just great to have this kind of community support.”
AB Police Chief Jeff Harvey agreed.
“It’s nice and refreshing to see something like this and to know people care,” he said.
CHC Community Relations Marketing Director Michelle Lee, too, said she appreciated the outpouring of support from the community.
“Our staff has been inspired and uplifted by these special gestures and thoughtfulness we have received as everyone worked to prepare for a potential influx of critical and COVID-19 patients,” Ms. Lee said.
County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon, too, expressed appreciation for the meals and support.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of kindness and support from community groups like Glad Tidings Church and Gloria’s Hallmark. Knowing the community is keeping us in their thoughts during this challenging time keeps staff's spirits lifted and reminds us of the importance of what we do each day on behalf of Carteret County.”
Restaurant owners participating in the programs, like Josh Sawyer, owner of Village Market in Emerald Isle, said he’s grateful his business was among those invited to participate.
“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to support the first responders of our local community,” he said. “They are sacrificing their health and the health of their families by being on the front lines during this pandemic. The least we could do is provide a good meal for them, which in turn, helps our small business keep the doors open and provides an income for our employees.”
Mr. Sawyer said due to the pandemic and loss of business, he has had to cut back staff from 16 employees to four and has drastically cut the restaurant’s hours of operation.
Those who want to donate toward the FLAG effort in Carteret County can venmo the organization at @FLAG_CrystalCoast, make a PayPal donation to paypal.me/flagcrystalcoast or contact Ms. O’Neal via the group’s Facebook page.
Those who want to donate toward the catered lunch program through Glad Tidings Church can give online at GTC.com, mail a check to the church, 4621 Country Club Road, Morehead City, NC 28557, or stop by the church’s office. Checks should be earmarked for the Daily Bread Ministry.
Those wanting to donate toward the FUMC Feeds program, which is also providing a free meal each Saturday to the community, can donate on the church’s website, fumcmhc.org, or make a check payable to FUMC Feeds and mail it to the church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.