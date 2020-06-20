Carteret County approves special 12.25-cent EMS tax for South River

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved a new 12.25-cent special tax for the South River EMS district so Carteret County Emergency Services can provide patient transport services to the South River area.
The board previously agreed to contract the service out to Beaufort EMS for an annual cost of $218,356, which would require a special tax rate of 13.5 cents. However, County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea told commissioners Monday that Beaufort EMS’ proposal would cause a delay in transport times because the ambulance would be traveling from the station in Beaufort.
“With the $218,000 budget from Beaufort, that was going to provide a QRV (quick response vehicle) to South River, which means a transport vehicle would have to come from Beaufort EMS to South River, which is about a 20-minute response time for transport,” Mr. Rea said. “However, they would still have a paramedic on scene within a reasonable amount of time, a lot less than (20) minutes, they just wouldn’t be able to transport until the ambulance arrives.”
Mr. Rea recommended going with another option he had originally presented when South River EMS first announced last November it was ending patient transport services come the end of the fiscal year Tuesday, June 30. That option involves repositioning the QRV currently stationed in Davis and hiring three EMTs to provide ambulance service.
Mr. Rea presented county commissioners a cost comparison of the different options and noted the county would save about $11,000 yearly by closing the Davis station. The total cost to run ambulance service from South River, including salaries for the EMTs, would be about $195,000. Mr. Rea said a 12.25-cent tax rate is needed for that level of service.
As Mr. Rea explained, the QRV in Davis has seen a reduction in call volume over the past few years, down from about 1,500 annual calls to only around 400 calls per year. Mr. Rea said the Davis QRV performed 79 patient transports last year.
“Right now, the Davis QRV is still sitting in Davis, and their call volume has drastically decreased over the past three to four years,” he said.
There was little discussion about the plan among commissioners, who voted unanimously to adopt the special tax. The new rate will take effect at the start of the fiscal year, Wednesday, July 1.
“I spoke with Chief (Bryan) Wallace, him and Ms. Rita (Wallace) have dedicated 41 years of their life to the fire and EMS service there in South River, and he told me he was happy with it,” said newly sworn in Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents the Down East district, as he made the motion to adopt the special tax rate. “So if he’s happy I’m happy.”
