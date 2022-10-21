MOREHEAD CITY - A national celebration of afterschool programs was recently held in Morehead City at the Sunshine Lady Club of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (B&GCCP).
Before splitting up into groups for afterschool activities on Thursday, Oct. 20, the children and staff of the Sunshine Lady Club were joined by Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones who took a few moments to proclaim the day "Lights on After School Day."
"More than 28 million children in the U.S. have parents who work outside the home, and 15.1 million children have no place to go after school," Mayor Jones said. "Morehead City is committed to investing in the health and safety of all young people by providing expanded learning opportunities that will help close the achievement gap and prepare young people to compete in the global economy."
Programs for the children's evening Thursday included creating slime and bouncy balls, writing in handmade "invisible" ink and shooting small catapults.
For 15-year-old Savion Lewis, the best part of the club meeting was being able to fly a small drone equipped with a "wrecking ball" to knock down wooden structures.
Lewis was recognized as a Youth of the Year regional finalist in 2020 representing Carteret County, one of the highest honors a B&GCCP member can receive, for his contributions to the community as well as for overcoming personal challenges.
"It's actually great," Lewis said of the drone activity. "It's different from what we usually do. I'm most interested in the drones and maybe doing the catapults later."
Helping run the program Thursday were volunteer students from Duke University Marine Lab in Morehead, such as Rory McCollum who is currently in the master's program for environmental management.
McCollum explained that though the lab uses much bigger drones to survey broader geological conditions, the university still wanted to do something that was available and fun for the children.
"It's all about getting them excited about science, but more importantly, we're here to be around the kids and build relationships with them," McCollum said. "We do this tower building and knock them down with the drone. We also build obstacle courses for them to fly through. The drones are really perfect for middle schoolers. We wanted to see how we could get younger kids engaged with things that are actually happening at a level that's accessible to them."
Regional Vice President of the B&GCCP Ava Bryant said this kind of collaboration between the club and the Duke Marine Lab is a huge part of enriching the lives of children in the town.
Right now, the Sunshine Lady Club is still rebuilding after COVID-19, according to Bryant, but everyone seems to be getting back into the programs and enjoying themselves.
"It's always exciting for them to show up," Bryant said. "The volunteers give themselves unconditionally to tutor, play with and listen to the kids. I think the best part of it is that the children have someone to listen to them, you know? To hear what they have to say."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.