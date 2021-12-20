The Salvation Army helps make 2021 holiday season bright for Carteret County children

MOREHEAD CITY — Thomas McArthur of Beaufort was struggling to afford Christmas gifts for his three grandchildren who live with him. That all changed Wednesday thanks to The Salvation Army, which provided toys and other items to families in need of a helping hand.
“It means the world to us and our grandchildren,” Mr. McArthur said. “The Salvation Army has been there for us.”
He was among many people picking up items through a drive-thru line at the former Kmart building, where The Salvation Army set up a makeshift toy distribution warehouse. The families represented 101 children receiving gifts.
In addition, The Salvation Army provides toys to other nonprofits to assist their efforts in meeting the needs of other youngsters.
The children receiving help Wednesday represented those who had been sponsored through a Salvation Army angel tree project, which involved people adopting “angels” from trees set up at Walmart in Morehead City. Each angel represented a child needing gifts.
Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, all Salvation Army “angels” received gifts, according to Susie McInerny, coordinator of the angel tree project.
“The people of Carteret County stepped up,” she said. “These children will all have a nice Christmas.”
For Ms. McInerny, the Salvation Army angel tree is personal.
“As a child I was a recipient of the Salvation Army angel tree,” she said. “I was 9 and didn’t know at the time. This is what makes me want to help. Every child should have something Christmas morning.”
Salvation Army board member Warren Benton agreed. That’s why he has assisted with the toy distribution for many years.
“It does give you the Christmas spirit,” he said. “It truly is what Christmas is all about. This makes you better understand how other people are struggling. Sometimes we just go about our daily lives and don’t see this. We need to. It’s a reality check. I’ve been blessed with resources and I want to serve and help others.”
Salvation Army church member Michelle Creed, dressed in an elf suit, was another volunteer helping to load vehicles with gifts.
“I have always done this,” she said. “This is what The Salvation Army does.”
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb thanked volunteers and those who donated to help make Christmas bright. He said he was also grateful for those who continue to donate to the organization’s Red Kettle Campaign, one of the group’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
“The kettle drive is going well,” he said. “We’re still needing volunteers to ring bells and fill in some gaps, especially at Walmart. We would especially welcome groups, like Rotary Clubs.”
Volunteers will ring until 3 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, at several area businesses.
Maj. Goldfarb added that The Salvation Army recently got a $45,000 boost in donations thanks to a radiothon.
Money raised during the annual campaign helps provide toys and food for county families in need for Christmas and supports social services programs and operations costs throughout the year.
Those interested in volunteering to ring bells during the remainder of the Red Kettle Campaign can contact Maj. Goldfarb at 252-269-3087.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.