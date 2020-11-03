Carteret County polling sites open for Election Day

CARTERET COUNTY — Early Tuesday, 26 polling places in Carteret County opened for voters to cast their ballot in the 2020 General Election.

Sites are open until 7:30 p.m., and all voters in line at that time will be allowed to vote.

For a full list of polling places, see the link included in this story.

2020 Polling Places The following locations are polling places for the Tuesday General Election. On Election Day…

Safety measures are in place at polling sites, including poll workers wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, social distancing in line, sanitization measures, capacity limits and voters keeping their pen, rather than returning it for reuse.

Voters are reminded that it is illegal in North Carolina to take pictures of or take video of a marked ballot.

At the close of early voting Saturday, more than 30,000 county voters had already made their selections. Statewide, that figure stands at more than 4.56 million.

The results of Tuesday’s election will be reported as votes are tallied after polls close, but officials caution the results are considered unofficial until canvass day, Friday, Nov. 13.

“Please remember that all results reported on election night are unofficial. We will post results as quickly as possible, but our primary objective will be accuracy more than speed,” State Board of Elections Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell said in a Sunday release.

Among the uncounted votes Tuesday night will be some absentee and provisional ballots.

