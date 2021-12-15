First Baptist
The combined children’s choirs of First Baptist Church in Morehead City will present the musical “The Colors of Christmas” in the sanctuary at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church will hold Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The 5:30 p.m. service will be livestreamed for those who desire to worship from home. You can connect via Facebook, the church’s app or YouTube.
Live Nativity Drive-thru
Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church will join with other Down East churches to present a live nativity drive-thru, “What is Truth?” There will also be a free turkey and fixings meal giveaway while supplies last.
The event will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the parking lot of Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. The drive-thru lineup will be at the entrance of Smyrna Elementary/Down East Middle School.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City will host Journey to Bethlehem from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday through the church’s parking lots. Drivers, remaining in vehicles, will pause at various scenes that will tell the story of the birth of Jesus. Those attending should enter using Bay Street, then turning onto 10th Street. Luminaries will light the path.
Parkview Baptist
The AWANA Brite group of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host a children’s Christmas party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
LifePoint Church
The praise team of LifePoint Church in Morehead City will present a Christmas concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church will offer a Christmas candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
All Saints Anglican
All Saints Anglican Church in Newport will hold special services for the Christmas season: Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24; Christmas Day service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25; and Lessons and Carols Service, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26.
