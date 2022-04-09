BEAUFORT (AP) — Wild stallions are tangling with each other on the North Carolina coast, and a nonprofit group is warning beachgoers to steer clear of the fights. Foundation for Shackleford Horses says on its Facebook page that the stallions are fighting over mares, for territory and herd dominance. They’re described in the post as “Stallion Wars.”
According to the foundation, people can be walking on the beach and watching horses while a stallion is eyeing a harem over the dune and trying to steal them from another stallion. It’s estimated that there are herds of nearly 100 wild horses at each end of the Outer Banks.
