CARTERET COUNTY — As of 10 a.m. Thursday, more than 3,000 Carteret County residents were without power as winds picked up from Tropical Storm Idalia, which started impacting the county late Wednesday night with heavy rains. This was followed with tropical storm force winds Thursday morning with gusts over 40 mph.
Melissa Glenn, public information officer for Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) in Newport, said there were more than 2,500 CCEC customers without power, and crews would be out as soon as it is safe. She said when winds gust over 40 mph, they can’t put bucket trucks up in the air. However, crews are doing what they can as soon as they can.
“We have people in areas across the county without power, from western Carteret County, Cape Carteret, Newport and Emerald Isle down to Cedar Island. Our crews are out, and we have a contract crew and another crew on the way,” Glenn said. “We had a few outages overnight, but they really started picking up about 6 a.m. this (Thursday) morning.”
She added that crews would work all day and through the night until customers’ power was restored.
She said CCEC is getting additional help thanks to a power crew from Rappahannock, Virginia who have been helping restore power in South Carolina.
“They decided instead of returning straight home to Virginia to stop in and help us, and we are grateful,” Glenn said.
According to Duke Energy Progress maps, nearly 500 county customers were without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
