CARTERET COUNTY - The Carteret County Public Library System’s 2023 Summer Reading Program, All Together Now, was announced last week with officials hoping to keep children, teens and adults actively engaged in learning to avoid the “summer slide.”
The goal of this year's theme is to bring the community together through the power of reading, according to library officials.
"At the library, we believe that reading is not only a fun and entertaining activity, but also a crucial skill that promotes cognitive development, fosters creativity, and builds empathy," it it noted on the library's website. "By participating in the Summer Reading Program, children and families can prevent summer learning loss, enhance critical thinking and problem-solving skills, expand their imagination and creativity and build social connections by making new friends in the community."
The program will run from June 17 through Aug. 5, and enrollment is open to all ages.
Participants will be asked to use reading logs to track their reading time. Once their first logs are full, children will receive a book and a tag for a grand prize raffle. They can have up to six tags.
Prizes for the 5-and-under age group include a book, a squishmallow and a Duplo set.
For the 6-12 age group, prizes include a book, a squishmallow and a LEGO set.
The 13-18 age group will receive a snack bag and a $75 Amazon gift card.
The grand prize for the 19-and-above age group will include a locally crafted gift basket and a $75 Amazon gift card.
More information is available on the Summer Reading Program website at https://carteretcountync.libguides.com/SRP.
