Judge denies preliminary injunction requested in MaST suit

BEAUFORT — Superior Court Judge Josh Willey Jr. denied a motion for a preliminary injunction to require the Carteret County school system to enroll a freshman class at the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School.
Judge Willey filed his ruling Dec. 4 after a group of MaST students and parents, represented by Attorney Ann Paradis of Durham, asked for the preliminary injunction in October. The judge heard the case in Superior Court Nov. 19 in Beaufort.
In his ruling, Judge Willey stated that a preliminary injunction is issued if a plaintiff is able to show likelihood of success on the merits of their case and if a plaintiff is likely to sustain irreparable loss unless the injunction is issued.
“The Court concludes that Plaintiffs have not met their burden of showing both a likelihood of success on the merits of the breach-of-contract claim and the possibility of irreparable harm should a preliminary injunction not be issued against Defendant Carteret County Board of Education,” Judge Willey stated in his ruling.
He further stated that per the court’s order dated Oct. 6, the only remaining claim is the group’s breach-of-contract allegation.
According to school board attorney Neil Whitford, who is not representing the board in this case, the remaining claim relates to “the student’s/parent’s contention that they are third party beneficiaries to a memorandum of understanding between the school system and the community college to operate MaST and their contention that they can therefore enforce the memorandum and get a court order forcing enrollment of a freshman class.”
MaST parent Jaymie Kerstein of Newport, one of the parents named in the complaint, did not comment Wednesday when asked if parents planned to pursue the breach-of-contract claim, referring the News-Times to the attorney.
Ms. Paradis did not immediately respond to an email from the News-Times.
Attorney Ken Soo of the Tharrington Smith Law Firm in Raleigh, who is representing the school board in this case, did not immediately respond to an email regarding the case either.
The ruling is one of several steps taken since a group of MaST parents filed an amended complaint and a motion for a preliminary injunction in early September seeking a court order to force enrollment of a freshman class. It came after the school board voted in June to not enroll one, citing budget concerns. Only already-enrolled sophomores and juniors comprise the school population this year.
As for how the ruling affects the early college high school, Mr. Whitford said, “The practical effect of the order is that there will be no freshman class at MaST this school year.”
He further said while a case may still be pending for trial, given court scheduling due to the pandemic, “there will be no trial before the school year ends. Further, later this winter or in the spring, school system lawyers will ask the court to dismiss the remaining part of the case in a procedure called summary judgment. Given the undisputed facts and law in this matter, we are confident the motion will be granted and the case will then be ended by court order.”
MaST is an early college high school that meets on the campus of Carteret Community College and allows high school students to earn high school and college credits simultaneously.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.