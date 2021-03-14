RALEIGH — Local birdwatchers may want to keep an eye open for any dead or sick-looking birds, as the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has received reports of cases of salmonellosis in birds.
The WRC issued an announcement Monday saying commission staff has received a “concerning” number of reports over the past few weeks of dead goldfinches and pine siskins in yards across the state. In response, biologists had multiple carcasses tested and the preliminary results point to salmonellosis.
Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease, often fatal in songbirds that frequent bird feeders. Sick birds may appear thin, fluffed up, depressed, have swollen eyelids or may have trouble passing waste. They are often lethargic and easy to approach.
Fortunately for Carteret County bird lovers, birds in this area appear to be avoiding this potentially deadly bacteria, according to WRC District 2 Wildife Biologist Chris Kent.
“I haven’t received any reports of any birds dead or dying from salmonella in Carteret County,” Mr. Kent said, “but that doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
While there have been some reports of sick or dead pelicans in Carteret County, Mr. Kent said salmonella isn’t a common cause of death for the species.
The Southeast Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study laboratory that conducted the testing reported widespread cases of salmonellosis in the southeastern U.S. Its findings, coupled with the number of calls fielded by the WRC and partner agencies, have put biologists on alert.
WRC wildlife biologist Greg Batts said the commission recommends anyone putting out a bird feeder to first clean it frequently with a dilute bleach solution that’s one part bleach to nine parts water. Feeders should dry completely before being refilled.
“If you suspect salmonellosis, the only option is to remove the feeder completely for a period of two to three weeks,” Mr. Batts said.
He said he knows removing feeders isn’t a popular solution, especially for bird enthusiasts who may own many feeding structures, but it’s imperative for the health of the birds. Even after intensive cleaning, re-contamination commonly occurs where birds are being fed because the disease is shed by feces and some birds are carriers. Consequently, it is not recommended people scatter bird seed on the ground because birds can acquire salmonellosis while feeding together in these situations also.
Mr. Batts also warns that pets that ingest dead or dying songbirds may be at risk of getting sick, as well as humans who handle sick or dead birds.
“When disposing of bird carcasses, always wear gloves, bury or double bag the animal before disposing it in the trash and wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water,” he said.
The WRC urges North Carolinians to report any suspected salmonellosis cases to the wildlife helpline at 1-866-318-2401 or by emailing HWI@ncwildlife.org.
