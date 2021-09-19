EMERALD ISLE — Several units in the Ocean Reef condominium development on Ocean Drive in Emerald Isle were damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
According to town clerk and public information officer Anna Smith, crews from the town, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Atlantic Beach and Western Carteret fire departments responded to the call, which came in through 911 shortly after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a blaze in the wall of the second story of a unit at 2517 Ocean Drive.
“Two units in the building sustained fire damage, and two others have water damage,” Ms. Smith said. “Three of the units were vacation rentals and one was empty. Nobody was reported injured by the fire.”
She said an investigation is underway to determine the cause, but foul play is not suspected, according to Emerald Isle Fire Department Chief Bill Walker.
This is a developing report.
Disclosure: Anna Smith is married to News-Times sports reporter J.J. Smith, who was not involved in producing this article.
