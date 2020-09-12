NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores reopens Monday

PINE KNOLL SHORES — North Carolina’s marine life will once again be on display for visitors starting Monday.
The North Carolina Aquariums announced Sept. 4 that all three of their branches will reopen to the public Monday, including the facility in Pine Knoll Shores. The aquariums have been closed to the public since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As the aquariums prepare to reopen, aquarium officials announced there will be occupancy restrictions. According to the aquariums’ website, tickets will be available for online purchase only. Aquarium membership holders may reserve tickets online, and limited tickets will be available. The building capacity at the aquariums will be reduced to 50%. Face coverings will be required for guests and staff, and traffic flow through the aquariums will be one way.
Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium Director Liz Baird said it’s hard to believe they’ve been closed for about five months.
“I cannot wait to get guests back,” Ms. Baird said. “I’m very excited to reopen.”
Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium Public Relations Coordinator Danielle Bolton said they announced their upcoming reopening on social media.
“That post has done quite well,” she said. “We’ve missed our visitors and it appears they’ve missed us too. We’re excited to welcome people back.”
Ms. Bolton said some aquarium members have expressed concern about what the closure may have meant for their memberships. However, Ms. Bolton stressed that standing members will have their memberships extended for the duration of the closure. She also said they’ll be continuing to honor the agreement allowing N.C. Zoo members free admission, though, like aquarium members, they’ll need to register online for tickets.
“There’s a limited number of people allowed in the aquarium,” Ms. Bolton said. “The time ticketing will allow us to control how many people are in the aquarium.”
While the aquarium has been closed to the public, staff hasn’t been sitting idly by since mid-March. Ms. Bolton said they’ve been using the time to do some remodeling, painting and powerwashing.
“We’ve been keeping busy caring for over 5,000 animals and nearly 250 species,” she said. “Our last remodeling was in 2006. Since then, we haven’t had a day we were closed to the public and staff was allowed on site.”
Staff has also continued to engage with the public remotely during the pandemic. Aquarium staff has been conducting a variety of online programs, such as Wale of a Workout, where participants learn about the movements of a variety of marine animals and incorporate them into a workout based on those movements, and Private Virtual Animal Cameos, where participants get to see animal ambassadors in virtual cameos and ask questions of experts on the aquarium staff.
Ms. Bolton said while visitors will be allowed back in the aquarium starting next week, online programs will continue.
She also said the pandemic has had a financial effect on the aquarium, but it will endure.
“This was our largest season it was closed,” Ms. Bolton said. “We don’t know the full impact just yet, but we’re confident we’ll keep working through it. We appreciate the support shown by the community and our members.”
