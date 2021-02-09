Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase slightly Tuesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Hospitalizations and active COVID-19 cases in Carteret County both ticked up slightly Tuesday as health officials reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 4,137 positive cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic last March. Of those, health officials report 201 cases are active as of Tuesday afternoon, while 3,895 people have recovered and satisfied the state’s isolation requirements, and 41 county residents have died.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City went up by one to eight Tuesday. Hospitalizations have been trending down at the local level, as well as statewide, after peaking around mid-January.
State health officials reported Tuesday COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina surpassed 10,000 this week.
The county is continuing to distribute COVID-19 vaccinations to those in groups 1 and 2, which includes all individuals over the age of 65. To sign up to be placed on the wait list for the vaccine, go to carteretcountync.gov/vaccine.
