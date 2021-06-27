Officials charge 1 driver after 4-car wreck Sunday in Bettie; no injuries reported

BETTIE — A Smyrna man has been charged following a collision involving four vehicles Sunday afternoon in Bettie.
Officials were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle collision at 645 Highway 70 East in Bettie. The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the four-car collision in the Down East community.
A total of six people were involved, including one child. While damage ranging from moderate to severe occurred to the vehicles, no one was injured.
After taking statements from those involved, State Trooper Andre Johnson said the collision occurred when a GMC Blazer operated by Gilbert Lawrence of Bettie was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 70, preparing to make a lefthand turn onto South Breezy Lane. As Mr. Lawrence was preparing to make the turn, Arthur Romans of Havelock, driving a Toyota Forerunner with two passengers, stopped behind him followed by Rachel Blankenship of Nashville in a Honda Civic.
Trooper Johnson said as Mr. Lawrence was about to make his turn, David-James Berrane of Smyrna was driving his Toyota Tundra west down Highway 70.
“He failed to reduce speed,” the trooper said. “That caused a chain reaction.”
According to Trooper Johnson, Mr. Berrane struck Ms. Blankenship’s car from behind in such a way and with enough force to cause the car to spin, driving her into the rear of Mr. Roman’s Forerunner before sending her into the ditch next to the road. Mr. Roman’s vehicle was then driven into the back of Mr. Lawrence’s Blazer.
Trooper Johnson said Mr. Berrane was held at fault for the collision and has been charged with failure to reduce speed, driving left of center and reckless driving. The trooper said Mr. Berrane was not impaired at the time of the collision.
