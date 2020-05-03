Seniors hold out hope for commencement exercises

MOREHEAD CITY — It looked like a busy drive-through restaurant Thursday at West Carteret High School as seniors waited in line in their vehicles to pick up caps, gowns and congratulatory yard signs.
School staff, many wearing protective gloves, were handing out the items while students stayed in or near their vehicles to maintain social distancing.
Seniors were also turning in Chromebooks, which were assigned to all county students when school campuses were closed March 13 and switched to virtual, off campus learning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While students and educators held out hope Gov. Roy Cooper would allow school campuses to reopen after Friday, May 15, that plan ended April 24 when Gov. Cooper announced campuses would remain closed the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
While the decision was tough on all students, it was especially hard for the county’s nearly 580 public school seniors, who have already lost prom and spring sports season and may not have graduation ceremonies. Many have already finished up their classes for the year.
“I believe that the governor’s decision was necessary for the safety of our state and county, however, it is still a bit disappointing,” WCHS Student Council President Madison Pittman said in an email to the News-Times. “Just the thought of having been in school for the past 12 years, all to have the best three months of our schooling taken away from us is disheartening,” she said.
Her sentiments were reflected last week in a News-Times online poll asking participants if they agreed with the governor’s decision to close schools the remainder of the year. As of the closure of the poll Friday morning, results showed 213 agreed with the governor’s decision, with 111 disagreeing. An additional four wanted more information.
County school officials say offsite learning is scheduled to continue for grades kindergarten through 11 the remainder of the academic year, other than the time needed for students to turn in Chromebooks and pick up personal items. There will also be time for teachers to close out their classrooms for the year. The school year is scheduled to end for students Friday, June 5.
“The Governor closed school buildings but he did not close schools,” Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said Wednesday in an email to the News-Times. “We will continue to operate on the approved calendar. Each school will develop a plan for all employees, including teachers, to collect their personal items.”
For seniors, many have already ended their year. Under a policy adopted March 27 by the State Board of Education, graduating seniors will be graded for their spring semester courses a designation of pass or withdraw, if they were failing, as of their performance March 13. For students who had a failing grade, districts and schools have been directed to provide remote learning opportunities to help them pass.
Many other seniors, however, are still finishing up AP classes for college credit or online dual enrollment community college courses. Those students will continue online courses until they take their final exams in May.
Elementary and middle school students will not receive traditional grades for this year. Instead of final grades in elementary schools, teachers will provide year-end feedback for students regarding learning from the full academic school year, using a format determined locally.
In middle schools, students will receive a grade of pass or withdraw for the final course grades for all courses.
With all of that said, many questions remain unanswered for seniors, like will they have graduation ceremonies.
WCHS Principal Joe Poletti, who was helping direct traffic and hand out items Thursday, said, “We haven’t given up hope yet. It depends on what happens in the next five weeks. It’s going to take some time to sort it all out.”
Mr. Paylor, too, said it was too early to decide.
“We would like nothing more than to have traditional graduation ceremonies to celebrate our county’s seniors. We are proud of them and know that a graduation ceremony is a milestone in one’s life,” Mr. Paylor said. “However, we cannot plan ceremonies until more information is known from the Governor regarding his stance on large gatherings.”
Seniors from all three public high schools said last week they are holding out hope for the ceremonies.
“It’s kind of sad. I really wish we could go back for one last goodbye,” WCHS senior Dara Carpenter said Wednesday as she worked from home on an AP biology project.
East Carteret High senior Makayla Brazelton, too, is trying to remain optimistic.
“Honestly, it’s like my high school career is over,” she said. “It’s sad. My best four years. I was wondering if we could do a graduation livestream.”
Croatan High School senior Cameron Brooks said, “I hope they can, even if we had to do it later in the summer.”
Whether there are commencement exercises or not, county parents, educators and community members are finding ways to celebrate the successes and accomplishments of students.
CHS art teacher Jody Stouffer said the school’s staff put out congratulatory signs in the yards of each senior last month. The other two high schools have also given out signs for seniors to put in their yards. High schools have also started online sites for seniors to post photos and has held other celebratory events, like lighting up ball fields.
One WCHS parent, Mary Scruggs Magara, has created an “Adopt A 2020 Senior Carteret County” Facebook page, where individuals can “adopt” a county senior to send cards and gifts to.
Parents or guardians of county seniors are invited to post their child’s photo with a brief biography about them on the site. A person can then “adopt” one or more seniors.
Ms. Magara said the site has quickly taken off, with all seniors who have posted information so far being “adopted.”
“I’ve even had people complain that there weren’t any seniors available because they were all ‘adopted,’” she said Wednesday. “I told them that more than one person can ‘adopt’ a senior. I think the number of seniors will continue to increase as the word gets out. I tell people to keep looking because the site is continually updated.”
ECHS senior Shane Graham of Otway said he was grateful Ms. Magara created the site.
“I think that was really very generous of her,” he said. “I know it makes a lot of seniors feel special.”
CHS senior Jack McCabe agreed.
“It’s helping us make the best of a bad situation,” Mr. McCabe said. “I really appreciate it.”
WCHS Senior Class President Sarah Prosser agreed seniors are trying to make the best of a tough situation.
“I think we are all heartbroken about the unfortunate turn this school year has taken, but I have actually seen a lot of positivity statewide from high school students. I have friends who have hosted Zoom proms, and I have seen many schools honoring seniors through posts on Instagram, yard signs and letting them create alternate graduation plans,” she said. “If anything, I think it goes to show that the class of 2020 is full of resilient students, led by amazing teachers and administration, and we are thinking of creative ways to keep students involved.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
