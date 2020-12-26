Senior center throws drive-thru Christmas party

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County senior citizens were treated to a drive-thru party Wednesday as they picked up gift bags at the Leon Mann Jr. Enrichment Center in Morehead City during Rockin’ Christmas Eve Eve Drive Thru.
In addition, many seniors received lunches through a grab-and-go meal program that provides lunches to seniors five days a week.
The center will present a New Year’s drive-thru from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Senior center Director Lakisha Williams said staff has tried to provide a monthly drive-thru of some type since the center closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are also providing virtual activities, such as bingo, Bible studies, senior sings and other events.
“The closing of the center for so long has been difficult on our seniors and on us,” Ms. Williams said. “I don’t think I can communicate the importance of the impact this has had. Our seniors basically lost their country club, a place to hang out and see their friends.”
Prior to the pandemic, when the center was open, Ms. Williams said the facility averaged about 325 visitors a day.
“We provided health and wellness classes, a fitness room, a congregant lunch, a billiards room, a library, card playing,” she said. “All that has stopped except for the grab-and-go lunches.”
Ms. Williams said she’s concerned about the effects of long-term isolation on seniors, especially for those who live alone.
“Our concern is the deterioration of older adults who have to just stay in their homes,” she said. “We’ve already noticed some decline in the health and mobility of some of our regulars. This then impacts their mental and cognitive abilities.”
Those providing the grab-and-go lunches, like center kitchen worker Maureen Davis, said she’s also concerned about seniors who would normally enjoy a meal and fellowship at the facility.
“A lot of people depend on this,” she said. “It gets them out of the house and active doing something.”
Ms. Williams encouraged county residents to check on senior neighbors to make sure they are cared for.
“You can phone them or do a wellness check on them. We do wellness checks, too,” she said. “If they need someone to go to the store, shop for them. Just do anything innovative to make sure they know they are not forgotten.”
Those coming out for the Christmas event said they miss their visits to the center and appreciate the special activities staff is still trying to offer.
“It’s fantastic that they do all of this to try to keep us active, like the virtual bingo,” Artie Thiese of Morehead City, said.
Darlene Chapman of Morehead City agreed.
“It’s a blessing,” she said.
