NC State University students, faculty get uncommon chance to study manatees with necropsy at CMAST

MOREHEAD CITY — Students and faculty at the N.C. State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology got a unique opportunity earlier this month, when they received a deceased manatee for necropsy.
According to an announcement from CMAST, the female manatee live-stranded in Kill Devil Hills Dec. 2. It was scheduled for transfer to a zoo in Jacksonville, Fla., but died as the transfer was being coordinated. The recently deceased manatee was then taken to CMAST in Morehead City, where faculty and students in the NCSU College of Veterinary Medicine were able to perform a necropsy as part of the marine mammal medicine selective course.
“The manatee joined a pilot whale, a spotted dolphin, a juvenile pygmy sperm whale, and a juvenile bottlenose dolphin that were previously frozen, all of which will also be necropsied as part of the course,” CMAST communication specialist Sherry Faithful said in the Wednesday announcement. “The main objective of the course is to provide students with knowledge and understanding of current major health management issues of captive and free ranging cetaceans and pinnipeds.”
CMAST Department of Clinical Sciences professor Dr. Craig Harms said the manatee is being investigated as potentially part of an unusual mortality event, or UME, in the southeastern U.S. He said this event has been linked to the collapse of sea grass beds in Florida due to nutrient runoff and algal blooms, a problem Dr. Harms said has been seen in North Carolina waters, as well.
“This animal was out of range of that declared UME,” Dr. Harms said, “but it was emaciated like those animals, with no reserve of body fat and no recent feeding evident. It also had indications of pneumonia, which could have either resulted from being emaciated and immunosuppressed, or conversely could have lead to loss of body condition; (it’s) hard to say which might have come first.”
Dr. Harms went on to say marine biologists worry about manatees that stray as far north as North Carolina during the colder seasons developing cold stress syndrome.
“They can do just fine in North Carolina waters through the summer,” he said, “but they need to get back south to warmer waters to survive the winter.”
It’s uncommon for CMAST to get a manatee specimen for necropsy, according to Dr. Harms. Most of the specimens that come to the center are other marine mammals, most commonly bottlenose dolphins, and sea turtles.
“Manatees strand a little less than once per year in North Carolina and Virginia combined,” he said, “although they’re commonly seen in our waters in the summertime. Usually when a postmortem exam is performed on a manatee, because of their size and sometimes its state of decomposition, it’s done in the field rather than transporting it to CMAST.”
Dr. Harms said he’s been involved in four manatee postmortem exams during his 20-plus years at CMAST. The specimen transported to the center Dec. 2 is the first one they’ve had for an indoor necropsy.
“Necropsies provide unparalleled opportunities for students to become familiar with the external and internal anatomy to a variety of aquatic life styles, from near shore to deep diving,” he said. “Besides the manatee, our veterinary students this week got to do postmortem examinations on a pilot whale, a spotted dolphin, a neonatal bottlenose dolphin and a juvenile pygmy sperm whale, representing some of the incredible biodiversity of marine mammals in North Carolina waters.”
In addition to serving as learning opportunities, Dr. Harms said necropsies also generate information on the basic biology of various species and their populations and health status, including evidence of human interactions.
“This information is shared with the relevant regulatory agencies,” Dr. Harms said, referring to agencies like the National Marine Fisheries Service, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Dr. Harms said while the recent necropsies were performed primarily by NCSU veterinary students, the center also has necropsy demonstrations and labs for graduate students, undergraduates and occasional high school or middle school groups.
The DMF Marine Mammal Stranding Network central coordinator Dr. Vicky Thayer said necropsies are also performed for NCSU students at Carteret Community College in Morehead City and Duke University grad and undergrad students.
“This work represents a collaborative effort among N.C. Marine Mammal Stranding partners,” Dr. Thayer said, “Including N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, UNC Wilmington, Duke University Marine Lab, Bonehenge Whale Center, National Marine Fisheries Service, Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras National Seashore, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. Aquariums and others.”
