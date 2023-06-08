PELETIER — Town commissioners voted 3-1 Monday night to no longer allow a group of local residents to use the town hall for monthly meetings.
The board kicked out the Peletier Area Alliance, formerly known as the Peletier Community Partnership, voting for the move on a motion by Commissioner Walter Vinson during the commission’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58.
The sole opposition came from Commissioner Tim Quinn.
PAA Organizer Lauren Danielbrought up the idea of the group during the public comment section of a town board meeting last year, and the board of commissioners agreed in May 2022 to allow what was then called the Peletier Community Partnership to meet in the town hall.
The idea, Ms. Daniel said at the time, was to give residents the time to discuss issues as long as they want, in an informal setting. A quorum – three of five town commissioners – couldn’t be present. The first meeting was in July 2022.
Since then, participants have filled out surveys online and have had guest speakers at the monthly meetings. They have also pushed for changes in town, speaking up at board meetings. Daniel, with the town’s permission, has been videotaping the town board meetings for viewing on the town website.
Town commissioners voted 3-2 in October 2022 to appoint Vinson, a former town mayor, to fill the board seat vacated after Walter Krause resigned for health reasons in September 2022.
But Vinson, as he said in the commission’s May meeting, said Monday night he was not happy with the way things have gone with the group. Many of those who attend the sessions, he said, live outside of Peletier.
“It’s time for Peletier Alliance to find another place to meet,” Vinson said early in the meeting. “Effective immediately.”
Members of the organization have criticized the town for lack of transparency but Vinson, as he has in the past, denied that, and added that, “I hear they have a secret email,” referring to a group chat on the PAA Facebook page. “It’s time for them to find another place to go,” the commissioner reiterated.
Commissioner Dan Taylor seconded the motion.
Then Quinn spoke.
“It’s a public building,” he said.
Mayor Dale Sowers said other towns don’t allow outside use of their town halls.
“We’re not other towns,” Quinn responded.
Town Attorney Brett DeSelms said the town board couldn’t ban just one group.
“The town can have a use policy,” he said. “It (town hall) is not like a park. But from a legal perspective it has to treat everybody equally.”
Vinson amended his motion to ban all outside groups from using the town hall.
Wednesday, after learning the group had been expelled, Daniel defended what the Facebook-based group has done.
"Our meetings are intended to bring the community together, educate about local issues and let people share their visions and questions for the future of our area,” she said. “We featured Caitlin Sabadish from Carteret County Board of Elections ad Riley Lewis from Coastal Carolina River Watch just this year.
“I'm not sure why they don’t want us to meet there exactly, but I can't help but wonder if they saw knowledge-sharing as a threat to their office.”
Residents of Peletier, she said, need to continue to ask questions and request accountability from the town leadership.
“It’s in everyone’s best interest to pay attention to local events. Elections are coming up in November and that’s a great time to use your vote to enact change where citizens see fit.”
Three town commission seats and the mayor’s seat are up for election this November.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.