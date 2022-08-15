BEAUFORT — Nearly a third of county students in grades one through three qualified to attend the Read to Achieve Summer Camp, which targeted students who were below state reading standards for the 2021-22 academic year.
Of those invited to attend, 59% participated, representing 297 first- through third-graders.
Students who attended the camp, which was held June 13-30, received 72 hours of reading instruction and were then retested. At the end of camp, 50 students met grade level proficiency, according to Jody McClenny, chief academic officer for the county school system.
“Every single student (who attended the camp) showed growth towards proficiency standards,” she said during a recent email interview. “For our students who are not yet proficient, we will continue to provide targeted instruction in reading to accelerate their growth and monitor each student's progress on their individual road to proficiency.”
In addition, 25% of county middle school students were referred to Camp Rebound, which was designed to help students catch up on reading and math skills. They were not tested at the end of the camp, which was held July 18-28.
“The purpose of Camp Rebound was to provide exposure and skill development in the standards that these students will be learning during the ‘22-‘23 school year,” McClenny said.
Of middle school students invited to Camp Rebound, 40% attended, representing 193 students.
During McClenny’s report to the County Board of Education regarding summer camps on Aug. 2, she said, “We know middle school students took a hard hit the last couple of years in reading and math.”
McClenny said teachers assisting with Camp Rebound had received professional development prior to the camp on strategies to accelerate student learning.
“Teachers used this knowledge during Camp Rebound and will continue to use these strategies throughout the ’22-’23 school year to promote and accelerate growth for all students,” she said.
McClenny believes the school system is still experiencing repercussions of numerous challenges the school district and families faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID definitely had an impact on student achievement,” she said. “However, CCPS is fortunate that we were able to keep our schools open and provide quality instruction even in the face of many challenges. We see the trajectory of student proficiency and growth trending upwards and are confident that our students will continue to excel in all areas.”
McClenny added that the school system was committed to seeing every student succeed.
“All K-8 students are benchmarked in reading and math three times a year,” she said. “Our teachers continually monitor student progress, provide targeted instruction and utilize multiple supports to ensure that all students are becoming proficient in all academic areas.”
As for getting students up to state reading standards, she said, “Helping students become proficient readers is of utmost importance. We know that all students are unique in how they learn to read, and some require more support and time to reach proficiency levels. Carteret County is fortunate to have amazing teachers that are committed to helping all students.”
The Read to Achieve law requires that school systems provide multiple avenues for third-grade students to demonstrate proficiency throughout the school year, as well as during the summer camp, according to Ms. McClenny. Students can demonstrate proficiency by completing a reading portfolio that is based on the student reading multiple passages and answering questions aligned to grade reading standards. They can also pass the standardized Read to Achieve test at the end of the camp or score at least a 725 on an approved Lexile reading measure tool.
In addition to Read to Achieve and Camp Rebound, the school system offered summer camps for academically and intellectually gifted students, a career exploration camp for middle school students and a career opportunity camp for high school students.
