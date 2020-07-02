Carteret County confirms 4 additional COVID-19 cases, active cases decline

CARTERET COUNTY — The county saw four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Wednesday and Thursday for 104 total cases, but the number of active cases in Carteret County declined over the same time period.
The county provides daily updates on the COVID-19 case count via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. The website also contains an updated map of Carteret County displaying confirmed cases broken down by zip code.
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the county reports 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 41 cases are considered active, down from 45 active cases reported Wednesday. The number of patients who have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements increased from 52 to 60.
Three people in Carteret County have died of complications related to COVID-19. The most recent death was reported in April.
Health providers have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 2,212 patients, resulting in 104 positive confirmations, 1,947 negative results, two inconclusive tests and 159 pending results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.