WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy and 51 other Republican members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to President Joe Biden Wednesday urging him not to reenter the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.
A release from Rep. Murphy’s office said he led the 52-member group in sending the letter to President Biden. Originally adopted in 2015 under the Obama administration, former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. President Biden indicated during his presidential campaign he intends to rejoin the agreement.
“Not only was the Iran Nuclear Deal a failure to begin with, the facts on the ground have dramatically changed since it was signed and subsequently pulled out of by the Trump Administration,” Rep. Murphy, who represents Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina, said in his statement. “The max-pressure campaign used by President Trump has worked. Iran’s economy is crippled, their people are protesting more boldly than they have in 50 years, their top general has been taken out, and the power balance has shifted in the Middle East as more and more countries have begun normalizing ties with Israel. These are all major developments for the better for ours and Israel’s national security.
“If President Biden decides to make any new agreement with Iran, then it must be contingent on Iran ending their explicit state sponsorship of terrorism. The United States cannot under any circumstances indirectly fund the killing of American soldiers and innocent people as we did under the JCPOA,” he continued.
As part of the original agreement, Iran agreed to severely limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international trade sanctions. Claiming Iran wasn’t upholding its side of the deal, President Trump left the agreement in 2018 when his administration reimposed oil sanctions on the country.
