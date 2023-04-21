The Carteret County Humane Society & Animal Shelter at 853 Hibbs Road in Newport will hold an open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 20. There will be a pooch parade, silent auction, raffle prizes, free food and drinks, specialty food trucks, pet-related and other vendors, local artists, kid’s games, education and pet adoption opportunities.
The humane society is seeking sponsors and items, including gift certificates, gift baskets, photographs, jewelry, special shop items and other items. Businesses who donate will have their logo appear on selected online and printed marketing materials, and on banners during the event.
For information, contact shelter manager Rachel Hardin, 252-247-7744, or Joyce Clear, 203-858-3432.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.