Emerald Isle seeks informal bids to improve golf cart parking sites as popularity grows

EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle officials are considering stormwater management, increasing spaces and other improvements at nine golf cart parking locations in town.
Town commissioners, during their monthly meeting. 14, endorsed a plan that could include improvements at Randy’s Way off Coast Guard Road, Sea Dunes Drive, Deer Horn Drive, Janelle Lane, Yaupon Drive, Shorewood Drive, Eagles Nest Road, Tracy Drive and Craig Drive.
According to town manager Matt Zapp, who presented the plan during the meeting, the improvements planned are the result of a comprehensive look at such parking and a recommendation by the town’s golf cart advisory committee.
“Moffat & Nichol engineering firm reviewed the proposed sites and made recommendations for improved stormwater flow and retention at each of the nine locations,” Mr. Zapp said. “It is the recommendation of the Golf Cart Advisory Committee, engineers and town staff that pervious materials be used.”
A total of 49 golf cart spaces are involved.
In an email this week, Mr. Zapp said what the board did during its meeting was approve “the informal bidding and execution of golf cart parking improvements. Staff is securing quotes to install pervious parking space improvements.”
He added that $44,700 is available in the designated golf cart fund.
“Until the quotes are received, the number of sites being improved and the number of spots being increased is undetermined,” Mr. Zapp added. “Construction is also contractor-dependent.”
Mr. Zapp said in an email this week Moffatt & Nichol “performed complex stormwater evaluations and provided material recommendations to the Town of Emerald Isle regarding each of the nine identified sites at a cost of $1,100.”
In late 2020, commissioners unanimously approved a $386,000 contract with the engineering firm for a stormwater management plan. This project was not included in that plan.
In addition to installing a pervious surface for golf carts to park on, the spaces will be striped. The plan also envisions installation of signage, trash cans, bike racks and posts and rope as needed at the sites.
Golf cart use has been growing rapidly in Emerald Isle among residents and visitors as an alternative to traditional vehicles. Just two years ago, there were only 59 town-owned golf cart parking spaces in Emerald Isle. Following the addition of new spaces along Islander Drive in 2020, there are now close to 100.
Still, demand is high for those spaces, particularly in the summer when residents and visitors are out and about more.
The golf cart improvement fund receives revenue from registration fees. The fee is $100, and the town expects registered carts to top 1,250 this year. The fiscal year 2021-22 budget projects $102,000 in registration fees this fiscal year, which would be $12,000 more than last year.
