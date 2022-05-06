EMERALD ISLE — Hands Across the Sand will return to Emerald Isle on Saturday, May 21 after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier.
“COVID has kept us from gathering, and we are looking forward to great participation this year,” said Emerald Isle resident Joel Dunn, who is chairperson of the Croatan Group of the Sierra Club.
“HAS is an international event, with gatherings worldwide. We are making a statement to support improved water quality, reduced plastic pollution on our beaches and to support clean energy.”
Participants in the event will join hands along the edge of the ocean from noon to about 12:15 p.m.
The owner of the pier, Mike Stanley, is allowing free parking for the event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Those who arrive in vehicles will have to pay but will get a ticket stub that will get them a refund if they leave by 1:30 p.m.
In 2019, about 200 people participated in the event, buoyed at the time by then-ongoing talk about the federal government’s plans to allow oil and gas exploration in the Atlantic Ocean were from out of the county, even out of state. That was about double the usual number.
Hands Across the Sand first sponsored an event in Florida in 2010, according to Mr. Dunn, after the Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig spill decimated much of the Gulf Coast.
The event is sponsored by the Sierra Club and many other environmentally oriented organizations in Emerald Isle and elsewhere in the county.
Local clubs and organizations will be on hand to answer questions and offer literature to those who are interested.
The event will end with a beach sweep to make sure it doesn’t contribute to litter on the Emerald Isle strand.
Unlike most past years, there won’t be a Hands Across the Sand event at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach this year. Mr. Dunn said the club couldn’t find anyone to organize it this year.
