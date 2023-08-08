PELETIER — Peletier’s part-time Code Enforcement Officer Lt. Kris Jensen of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office told town commissioners Monday night he’s finally making some progress on efforts to force property owners to clean up eyesores and hazardous situations.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58.
Armed with paperwork drawn up by Town Attorney Brett DeSelms and a nuisance ordinance commissioners adopted in March, Lt. Jensen has become peppering eight property owners with 30-day warning letters – at least weekly – warning them of impending legal action. Some of the property owners live out of town and have been hard to find, and others have refused to acknowledge receipt of the mailings.
Still, once the 30-day warnings expire, the town can begin to take action to effect changes.
Lt. Jensen, a full-time civil deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, has been working for more than a year to get some property owners to clean up weeds, tall grass, dilapidated trailers.
People who live near these sites have long been frustrated with the lack of cleanup progress, and Lt. Jensen said he has been frustrated, too, but believes with the new tools at his disposal, the cleanup pace will improve.
The nuisance ordinance sets specific standards to which property owners must comply and allows the town to hire a contractor to do the cleanup work if the property owners don’t. The cost would be a lien on the owner’s tax bill.
The problem has become more acute in the last few years as the mainland Carteret County town has transitioned from a largely rural municipality – with lots of undeveloped farmland and wooded tracts – to an increasingly suburban and beach bedroom community with many new residential subdivisions and new residents who have moved in from areas with tougher enforcement of nuisance codes.
The ordinance the board adopted in March includes a provision that the town is allowed to assess a $175 administrative fee – to pay for the staff and attorney’s time – along with the tax lien.
Lt. Jensen said he’s been concentrating on a few of the worst cases most of the time, because his sheriff’s office job takes a lot of time. And commissioners and residents keep coming up with new problems for him to investigate.
Also during the meeting Monday, the board approved John McLean’s plan to build an 84-by-65-foot office building at 1378 Highway 58. The property is already zoned for the planned building, which will be near a similar type of office structure.
Carlton Gideon, the town’s new planner, provided under a contract with the Eastern Carolina Council, said McLean just needs to get his zoning permit signed so he can begin construction.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
