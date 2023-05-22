EMERALD ISLE — Almost exactly one year after she left her job as planning director in Atlantic Beach to take the same job in Emerald Isle, Michelle Eitner is taking her skills to a similar position in Beaufort.
Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp said Monday he was sorry to see her leave but understands why.
“The town is losing a valued professional,” he said. “During the past 12 months, Mrs. Eitner helped Emerald Isle navigate the final stages of the Comprehensive Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) process. She clearly articulated these complex issues and helped explain changes very well during public meetings. She also resolved multiple enforcement issues and development questions with the upmost professionalism.”
Unfortunately, Zapp said, “Geography is a key factor in her move. She secured a similar role at a neighboring town, which will allow her a much shorter commute and increased family time, which is priceless.”
Eitner and her family live in Morehead City.
“Mrs. Eitner provided us a 30-day notice.,” Zapp added. “Her last official day with the town is scheduled for June 16.”
In the meantime, Emerald Isle is actively recruiting a seasoned planning professional to fill the vacancy, but Zapp said that due to marketing conditions, “We will likely install an interim-planner. We are working with our local Council of Governments and private planning firms to secure temporary help.”
Zapp said he thinks highly of Eitner and wishes her well.
“If she resided closer, we – she and I – both believe her tenure with Emerald Isle would have continued to deliver excellent results for years to come.”
Emerald Isle hired Eitner in May 2022 to replace Josh Edmondson, who resigned after serving in the post since April 2015.
She said her first day with Beaufort will be June 26, working under planning and inspections director Kyle Garner.
Garner said he’s glad to have her to fill an open position.
“She’ll be doing everything, all aspects of planning,” he said, including overlooking subdivision proposals special-use permits, code enforcement and special projects.
“I’ve known Michelle since she was in Atlantic Beach,” he said. “It’s good to be able to hire someone who is familiar with the area. I’m glad she put in an application.”
Originally from Greenville, Eitner attended East Carolina University and graduated magna cum laude in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science degree in geography with a minor in planning. She continued her education at UNC-Wilmington and received a Master of Science in coastal and ocean policy in 2015. She became Atlantic Beach planning director in 2016.
