MOREHEAD CITY — With inflation impacting the cost of fireworks this year, Whitley Browder of Newport was in search of a good deal at a fireworks stand Friday.
“I’m seeing what’s out there and cost is a factor,” she said as she perused through a variety of fireworks at a TNT stand near Lowe’s Home Improvement. “I have a set budget on how much I will spend on fireworks this year.”
Steve Bruning, site manager of the TNT stand, said the average cost of fireworks has gone up about 10% compared to last year.
“Most people that are shopping this year are looking for the best deal,” he said. “We’re offering a lot of buy-one-get-one-free deals. Those seem to be the ones people are going for.”
As visitors and residents prepare for backyard Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, county officials encourage them to practice safety.
“When using consumer approved fireworks, adult supervision should always occur in an outside open area,” County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said. “Adults in charge should have an adequate water supply such as a bucket of water.”
Mr. Lewis added it’s important to be mindful of wind and weather conditions.
He further said professional fireworks require permits from the towns and county.
“It’s always best to view a licensed professional fireworks display that is being sponsored by a town or city,” he said.
As for pyrotechnics that are permissible for home celebrations, North Carolina law states they are generally classified as sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks. Items that do not explode or are not intended to spin or leave the ground and fly through the air are legal. If it’s purchased from a vendor in North Carolina, it should be legal, according to Mr. Lewis.
Fireworks items that are not legal in North Carolina include firecrackers, ground spinners, Roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars or any pyrotechnic that is intended to spin, leave the ground or fly through the air.
Fireworks from surrounding states are not legal in North Carolina.
If purchasing fireworks from a vendor, North Carolina law requires the purchaser to be at least 16 years old.
Violation of fireworks laws is classified as a misdemeanor, which may be punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment for up to six months, depending upon the level of violation. The fireworks laws cover transport, display, storage, sale, possession and use of fireworks.
If a person decides to set off fireworks, they are liable for any injury, death or destruction of property, according to state law.
While sparklers are popular for younger children, parents should remember they burn at about 2,000 degrees, which is hot enough to melt some metals. The NSC points out that sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
The NFPA recommends allowing small children to use glow sticks instead of sparklers.
The National Safety Council provided the following safety tips regarding the use of fireworks:
Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
Older children should use them only under close adult supervision.
Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear.
Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands.
Never light them indoors.
Only use them away from people, houses and flammable material.
Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting.
Never ignite devices in a container.
Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding.
Keep a bucket of water nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don't go off or in case of fire.
Never use illegal fireworks.
