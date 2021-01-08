CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a malicious scam that has been targeting residents with a North Carolina concealed handgun permit.
In a release, the CCSO said those targeted by the scam have received text messages altering them their permit needs to be changed or renewed, with a link to gather the recipient’s personal information. Authorities say this link is not safe and is not associated with any state agency or sheriff’s office.
If you receive one of these text messages, do not click on the link and do not provide any personal or identifying information about yourself or anyone else. Instead, report the message online at usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.
The CCSO asks residents only report any monetary loss associated with the scam to the sheriff’s office. Officials have confirmed the text messages are being sent randomly from many different phone numbers to people across the entire nation.
The sheriff’s office will never send you a text or an email to renew your N.C. concealed handgun permit, but rather mails out a renewal letter through the U.S. Postal Service. The written letter contains the website you will use to renew your permit.
“As always, our goal at the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is to be as proactive as possible when it comes to protecting the rights and personal information of our citizens,” the CCSO said in the release.
For information on handgun permits, visit carteretsheriff.com/resources/gun-permits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.