MOREHEAD CITY — It looked more like a large flea mall Friday morning at the old Kmart building as area residents waited in long lines to purchase items in support of Ukraine.
From furniture to fishing tackle, hundreds of residents were buying items. Funds raised from the sale of merchandise is going to The Salvation Army, which has units in and near Ukraine helping the thousands of refugees fleeing the country.
The sale is being held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (today) and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
People didn’t seem to mind waiting in the long lines to gain entrance into the building, which was filled with a wide variety of items donated by area residents.
“I’m here to support the people of Ukraine,” Glenda Justice of Newport, said. “I feel really bad for them. Also, I’m here to support the lady that came up with this wonderful idea. Third, I am a yard sale addict.”
Janet Eshleman, 93, of Morehead City, organized the yard sale after seeing news reports about what was happening to the people of Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Friday, she said she was overwhelmed by the show of support.
“It gives me a good feeling to see the people lined up,” she said. “I know this will help the people of Ukraine. In fact, I feel like this ought to be labeled ‘people to people.’ That’s what we are, people helping people.”
Among those people shopping Friday was Patty Loftin of Beaufort, who was all in for helping Ukraine.
“When I heard this was helping the Ukrainian people, I was all for it,” she said. “I love yard sales and thrift stores. I hope this is a huge success.”
Movell Tyrell of Morehead City, who volunteered to organize items in the building for the yard sale, was another shopper Friday.
“I’m looking for tools and fishing equipment,” he said. “I saw they had some really good items and this is going to a good cause, so I wanted to shop.”
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.