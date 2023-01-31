MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees is seeking nominations for the Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award. The award, created in honor of former CCC President Dr. Joe Barwick, was developed to recognize the accomplishments of a Carteret County community volunteer.
“We are looking for people who have demonstrated community involvement and social responsibility and have helped bring about positive and significant life changes for Carteret County residents,” CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden said.
The award was created in 2010 to highlight volunteers in the county who exemplify similar dedication to community service that Dr. Barwick demonstrated during his tenure as president of the community college.
Anyone may submit a nomination for a Carteret County resident who has made a positive difference in the community. The criteria for selection include:
* Any member of a civic group, volunteer organization, religious group or individual in Carteret County may nominate a member of their organization to be considered.
* The application must certify that the nominee is a current volunteer of the organization and lives in Carteret County.
* The application will describe the volunteer’s activities in the county, including positions held within the organization and statements on how the nominee’s activities have contributed to the good of the people of Carteret County.
The deadline to submit a nomination is Tuesday, Feb. 28. Nominations can be submitted online at carteret.edu/barwick or by mailing a nomination form also available online. The award selection committee will review nominations and make their decision in April.
Current members of the CCC Board of Trustees and members of the Board of Directors of the Carteret Community College Foundation are not eligible for the award.
Past recipients include: Joan E. Lamson (2010), Dr. Thomas L. Steepy (2011), Rodney B. Kemp (2012), John T. Capps III (2013), Leonard Safrit Jr. (2014), Bernard Edward Whalley (2015), Gene McLendon (2016), Ann Goellner (2017), John M. Smith (2018), Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence and Dr. Art Klose (2019), and the Big Rock Charity Committee (2020).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.