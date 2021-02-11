After outcry, Emerald Isle board opts to leave beach-driving season unchanged

EMERALD ISLE — After numerous speakers urged them to retain the current beach-driving season of Sept. 15 to April 30, Emerald Isle commissioners agreed Tuesday night.
The board, during its monthly meeting on GoToWebinar, voted 4-0 on a motion by Commissioner Mark Taylor, ending weeks of debate in public and on social media. The idea first arose during the commission’s 2021-22 goal-setting work session late last year, and commissioners adopted it as a goal.
No action had been expected Tuesday night, but commissioners said they’d heard enough to decide.
The motion included a provision that the board set up a committee to find ways to educate beach drivers about safety and etiquette in an effort to reduce complaints from others on the beach.
Before the motion, Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer, who has by far the longest tenure on the board, put it bluntly: “I’m not in favor of changing the dates.”
But he said he wanted the town to find ways to make sure drivers respect others on the strand.
Before Mr. Messer spoke, Commissioner Jim Normile suggested that prior to getting a beach driving permit, applicants read and sign a “code of ethics” put out by the N.C. Beach Buggy Association, which addresses safety and beach etiquette. That code can be found online at ncbba.org/about-us/code-of-ethics.html. He also suggested that during an upcoming budget work session Monday at 11:30 a.m. in the town board meeting room beside the police department, commissioners explore ways to fund additional police on the beach during the driving season.
Other suggestions included making permit applicants watch a short safety video.
Mr. Messer, Mr. Normile and Commissioner Steve Finch voted for Mr. Taylor’s motion, while Commissioner Candace Dooley was absent.
In addition to the comments Tuesday night — some read by Town Clerk Sarah Williams, some given live — commissioners were buoyed by a petition, signed by nearly 3,500 people who wanted them not to shorten the season to Oct. 1 to March 15.
The petition states that, “Beach driving in Emerald Isle is a decades-old tradition that has provided numerous benefits to different groups that reside in or visit the town, including fishermen, surfers, the elderly, and the disabled.”
Speakers Tuesday night agreed and said they supported more education for the drivers.
“I think the solution is to educate people,” said Mike Sanders, who has been driving on the beach in Emerald Isle since 1969.
Other speakers noted town EMS and police records show no injuries to people on the beach by drivers. In his presentation to the board Tuesday night, Police Chief Tony Reese said he could not find records of any such incidents in recent years.
One speaker suggested the town consider raising the permit price – now $50 for residents and $100 for others – to slow down the growth in the number of permits issued.
Commissioners indicated no willingness to do that. Commercial fishermen, town residents older than 65 and those with handicapped stickers can get permits free.
Mr. Messer said he wouldn’t do anything to discourage tourists and second homeowners, who buy many of the permits, from coming to town and enjoying their drives on the beach for fishing and site-seeing.
“If it weren’t for tourists, many of us wouldn’t be here,” he said, and added the town certainly could not afford its budget and the services it provides to residents without tourism.
In his presentation, Chief Reese read excerpts from a report on his study of the issue. He said in 2000-01, when the town’s population was 2,700, there were 400 permits issued. In 2020-21, with the population at 3,822, and with the driving season only half over, the police department had already issued 3,185 driving permits as of last week.
He also noted in the report that the tourism season has expanded, in part because of special events, beginning in March and running into October.
“These changes have resulted in an increased intermingling of pedestrians and vehicles on the beach strand as there is little, if any, definitive separation remaining between when one season stops and the other begins,” he continued.
The chief’s report suggested an annual start date of Oct. 1, with the season concluding no later than April 1. He said this would mitigate public safety concerns.
His job, he said Tuesday night, was simply to protect people and “present you (commissioners) with factual data.” In his report, he indicated increasing patrols during the beach-driving season would likely cost more than $100,000.
Mr. Messer concluded the discussion after the vote.
“I thank the citizens of Emerald Isle,” he said. “You spoke and we listened.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.