Pine Knoll Shores officials hone in on Highway 58 for potential pedestrian improvements

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials plan to focus their pedestrian infrastructure improvement efforts on the east side of town, along Highway 58.
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners met for a special meeting Thursday afternoon in the town hall boardroom and virtually via Webinar. The board met to discuss a proposed survey of residents and property owners on what pedestrian infrastructure improvements they want the town to pursue. By the end, the board agreed it wants the survey to focus on getting input on improvements along the highway on the east side of town, where officials are considering a sidewalk or nature trail from the public safety building to The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores, as well as from the stoplight on Highway 58 at Pine Knoll Boulevard to Oakleaf Drive.
“I think a survey would be informative,” Commissioner Bill Knecht said. “My problem is who we ask and what we ask them.”
The board formed a pedestrian planning group, or PPG, in February to develop recommendations and priorities for such projects around town. The group proposed a survey, and a draft is in the works.
During public comment at Thursday’s meeting, resident Susan Wheatcraft said since issues like sea level rise and beach erosion are “potential concerns,” she questions if sidewalks and other pedestrian infrastructure is a wise investment at this point.
“I don’t think we’re in a good financial position to add sidewalks,” she said.
Pine Knoll Homeowners’ Association chairperson Robert Cox said if any projects are pursued, its sections should all be consistent, rather than making one part impervious sidewalks and another part a nature trail.
“For the survey, the question is what’s the information you (the board) need to make a decision,” he said.
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger expressed concern that conducting a survey might be premature if the board does not have a set project to present to residents and property owners for consideration.
“The people elect us to make decisions,” he said. “I think we should get public input, but if we ourselves are 100 percent sure what we want to do, we shouldn’t be doing a survey yet. I want to see the survey go out as soon as we can, but we should know what we’re talking about.”
While installing sidewalks along town-owned, inner streets has been lightly discussed, the board agreed to focus on projects along Highway 58 first. Commissioner Clark Edwards said the matter of sidewalks along inner streets is “a lengthy issue.”
The board also agreed providing cost estimates on potential projects is important background information to provide in the proposed survey. Town manager Brian Kramer said he’ll request these estimates from Arendell Engineers, a Morehead City-based firm officials have employed previously to draft sidewalk plans.
Additional background information will be provided in the form of website links to the town’s existing pedestrian improvement plan and to summaries of work the PPG has done.
Traditional sidewalks aren’t the only type of pedestrian infrastructure being considered. Town officials are also considering a nature trail along Highway 58 to connect to the Roosevelt Natural Area. Resident and former N.C. Department of Transportation employee Jim Beckom said during public comment he thinks such a trail could work, though he is concerned about maintaining safety at night.
“I’m glad we’re revolving the focus around (Highway) 58,” he said. “When people have concerns about pedestrian safety in this community, it’s mostly about people crossing the highway to get to the beach. The reasons to do pedestrian projects are pedestrian safety, pedestrian mobility and pedestrian recreation. As a small town, we have limited resources. We have to be careful with them.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.