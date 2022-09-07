BEAUFORT — After hearing emotional appeals from parents and students to keep their school open, the Carteret County Board of Education voted 6-1 Tuesday to close the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School following graduation of the Class of 2023.
Board member Katie Statler cast the sole vote opposing the motion to close.
“I knew this decision was made (by other board members) several months ago,” she said prior to voting during the meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. “We’re the only ones who can correct these decisions.”
Statler added that part of the board’s legacy will be the closure of MaST. She further pointed out that if future boards were interested in bringing back an early college high school, “They will say they tried (in the past) and failed.”
Prior to board member John McLean reading a three-page prepared resolution to close MaST, Chairman Clark Jenkins asked each board member to give their reasons for closing the school, which just posted the top scores in the county on the state’s school accountability report. MaST was one of only two county public schools to get an A school performance grade, with Croatan High School being the second.
With the closure of MaST, the school system will also lose $180,000 in annual state funding for the school’s operation.
Board member Dennis Goodwin said when the school was proposed to county commissioners in 2017 and 2018, it was originally presented as a career and technical education school. The school, which meets on the campus of Carteret Community College, offers students the chance to earn college credits and high school credits simultaneously. While many MaST students have pursued vocational certifications and degrees, many have opted to earn associate’s degrees and move on to four-year colleges.
“They (commissioners) have had a bad taste in their mouth about this,” Goodwin said.
Board member Kathryn Chadwick, as did other board members, said they want to see the opportunities offered at MaST open to all county high school students.
“I think there is a better way to do this through our local high schools and to more than 50 kids per year,” Ms. Chadwick said.
The school was originally designed to offer classes to 200 students, with 50 in each grade. However, the board has restricted enrollment at the school since 2020.
Brittany Wheatly said she originally had concerns regarding funding for the school, but after several studies have been done, she wants to see parts of MaST incorporated at all county high schools.
McLean agreed, apologizing to MaST students and parents, as well as to the community college staff and administration for all they have been through.
“Funding was my original concern,” McLean said. “But I think we should be offering this to all of our high school students. It seems like we’re discriminating against our traditional high school students.”
Jenkins agreed, saying he has a daughter that he would like to see get the same benefits as MaST students, but she doesn’t meet the criteria outlined to qualify for the school.
Board member Travis Day, who has been an outspoken opponent of the school from the time it opened in 2018, said he too wants to see the opportunities available at MaST open to all county high school students.
“I love the idea of having some of the benefits of MaST at all of our high schools,” Day said.
Two MaST seniors, as well as two parents appealed to the board to not close the school during a public comment time held prior to the regular school board meeting.
Parent Deanna Hayden, who has a senior at the school and a son who graduated from MaST in 2022, said, “You need that school. Nobody on that board can tell us what is wrong with that high school. Why? My son is thriving because of that school. He is making $25 an hour working with Caterpillar and he is in the process of buying a house. He is 18.”
Following the meeting, Hayden said her daughter, Ginger, who is a senior, just got accepted at a college in Kentucky in the veterinary school due to her education at MaST.
“I think they did a great disservice to all students,” Hayden said regarding the vote.
Ginger also spoke during the public comment time, bursting into tears and walking out of the board room when members voted to close the school.
During her comments, Ginger said, “It is absolutely ridiculous that we have to be here again to beg for us to keep our school going.”
MaST senior Leslie Diaz said thanks to MaST, she has taken business courses and is now operating a business while attending school.
“I hope you guys realize the school is worth fighting for because even though we are kids, we also know what we want, and that is to succeed,” Diaz said.
MaST parent Eugene Thompson, too, spoke during the public comment time, and said he was disappointed with the board’s decision following the meeting.
“I am totally against this decision,” he said. “The rationale they gave us was a lot of lip service. They have done a true disservice to the students of Carteret County. They’ve been wanting to do this since 2019, and they finally got their way.”
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, who attended the meeting, said the college would work with the school system to provide new opportunities for high school students.
“We look forward to working with Dr. (Rob) Jackson and Carteret County Public Schools to make coming over to the college for certificate and degree opportunities as seamless and affordable for all Carteret County students as possible,” she said.
Dr. Mancini added that she is proud of all MaST students and parents, and her faculty and staff that have made the school such a success.
“I am proud to have worked with these students and parents that have chosen MaST and the great success they have achieved in taking advantage of that option,” she said.
The resolution approved by the board Tuesday provides five key directives for Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson to pursue. They are:
- Work with CCC to lower enrollment barriers to dual enrollment (allows high school students to earn certain college credits while attending high school) for as many high school students as possible.
- Work with CCC to maximize college course offerings for high school students within the existing academic framework.
- Work with CCC to provide as many course offerings as possible for high school students in vocational courses that were available to MaST students.
- Devise and recommend to the board a means of transporting high school students to CCC for dual enrollment courses.
- Include in future budget proposals a means for providing access to CCC dual enrollment at no cost to the students.
The decision Tuesday to close MaST is the end of a long string of actions taken by the board since 2019 in an effort to close the school or limit its operation. The efforts have been met with protests from parents and the community, including legal action, which was later dismissed.
