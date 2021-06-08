CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret land-use plan/unified development ordinance steering committee will have its next meeting Thursday at 3 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually on GoToMeeting.
To join the meeting online, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/udo-project-steering-committee-meeting.
The town commission, after years of talking about creating a unified development ordinance to replace it’s outdated zoning and development regulations, bit the bullet this year and hired a consulting firm, Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough, for $20,236.80.
The board hired the same firm to develop an update of the town’s land-use plan, which is required by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management for all 20 coastal counties and their municipalities.
Summit’s contract for the land-use plan – a blueprint for where development should occur and what types in specific locations – is for $40,082.40.
The goal, according to town manager Zach Steffey, is to have the UDO completed by July, although Commissioner Mike King, speaking during a planning board meeting June 1, said he thought that was a bit ambitious.
During the same meeting, planning board Chairperson Susan Hall said she wants the board to complete the work – with the help of the steering committee and the consulting firm – by next month.
“It’s going to take a lot of work,” she said.
Members of the steering committee are Mr. Steffey, town code enforcement officer Mike Bishop, Vaughan Branch, former Commissioner Charlie Evans, former Mayor Dave Fowler, Carteret County Board Education member John McLean, Chris Kalt, Courtney Barnhill and Ms. Hall.
Meanwhile, the town is encouraging residents to participate in the process by attending steering committee meetings and filling out information requests online on the town website, capecarteretplan.com/, where residents can provide feedback about what the UDO should include as the town moves forward.
Over the past few years, Cape Carteret has been easing and streamlining development rules to encourage business growth and ease the property tax burden on residents, who pay for the vast majority of town services.
In addition, town officials, including Mr. Steffey, have said getting the UDO and the land-use plan right are essential to guiding and managing current and expected growth, especially in light of the state’s development of Interstate 42, which will more directly connect Carteret County to the Raleigh area.
The goal for completion of the land-use plan update is July 2022, according to Ms. Hall.
