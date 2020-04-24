Beaufort Wine and Food reschedules event weekend

BEAUFORT — Beaufort Wine and Food announced Friday it has rescheduled its 16th annual April festival to Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 21-25. The festival had been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We made the decision to combine our annual wine event with our annual beer and oyster events,” the organization said in a release. “This will make for a new and exciting lineup of events during the 5-day festival! As soon as we have the event schedule, we will let you know.”
The organization asked those who already purchased tickets for the April event who will not be able to attend in October to consider donating the money. BWF has pledged $50,000 to help fund the kitchen in the new Salvation Army building in Morehead City. The organization notes once fully functional, the new kitchen will be able to supply 3,600 meals per day for those in need.
If you cannot attend the October event and do not wish to donate, email beaufortwineandfood@gmail.com for a full refund. If the organization does not hear from you by Friday, May 29, your tickets will be credited to the Oct. 21-25 events.
“When this pandemic subsides, the world will need us all at the table — at restaurants, hotels, bars, and festivals — sharing our cultures like never before,” the release concludes. “Until then, please look after yourselves and one another.”
