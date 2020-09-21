NEWPORT — The threat of coastal flooding in Carteret County will continue into Tuesday, according to local National Weather Service forecasters.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport issued a coastal threat update at 5:35 a.m. Monday noting an existing coastal flood advisory that includes Carteret County and Core Banks will continue into Tuesday afternoon. The threat of flooding will be highest around high tide, although effects will be less than those previously forecast.
“A minor flooding threat is also expected for the northern Outer Banks with Tuesday’s high tides,” the NWS said.
According to the threat update, strong, long period swell from Hurricane Teddy, which is out over the Atlantic Ocean and isn’t forecast to make landfall in North Carolina, will affect the state coast through midweek. The swell is expected to continue the potential for significant beach erosion and dune overwash.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
