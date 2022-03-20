Newport officials seek new tax district to fund more EMS staff

NEWPORT — Residents and property owners both in town and in the area served by town emergency services may have a new EMS tax in the near future to help with emergency service staffing.
Town manager Bryan Chadwick said in a Friday interview with the News-Times town officials submitted a request for an EMS tax district to the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission, which in turn recommended the County Board of Commissioners approve the district. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the county commissioners’ regular board meeting Monday.
The Newport Fire Department held two informal public meetings March 8 and 9 to inform residents about the proposed EMS tax. Mr. Chadwick said Friday they had about 13 residents and property owners attend the meetings in total, as well as two county commissioners.
“No one likes taxes, but everything is going up (in price) right now,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We’re making sure we provide what (emergency services) citizens and property owners need.”
One councilman spoke in favor of this proposed EMS tax March 10 at the regular town council meeting. Mayor pro tem David Heath said during council comments he wants the community to understand the proposed tax is to ensure the department can continue to meet the needs of the community.
“We’re not able to provide that level of service currently,” Mr. Heath said. “This (tax) is needed; this isn’t an option, in my opinion. My hope is we’ll see a positive result.”
Newport officials have been looking into additional sources of revenue for the fire department for years. Department staff have said at public meetings they’re understaffed and in need of additional employees to provide sufficient service to both in-town residents and those in their extended service area.
The county commissioner who represents the Newport area supports the proposed tax, as well. Commissioner Chuck Shinn, a former Newport councilman, said he thinks there’s a need for additional EMS staff in Newport’s fire department.
“I was on the council for 11 years,” Mr. Shinn said. “The need was there then and they’ve been working on it.”
The county board might approve the proposed tax after Monday’s public hearing, and Mr. Shinn said he hopes they will.
“I think it’s necessary,” he said. “The folks that live out there (in Newport’s service area) deserve the same emergency services the in-town residents do.”
Currently, the Newport Fire Department is funded through the town’s general fund and a fire district tax, which pays for both fire and EMS services. Mr. Chadwick said the fire district tax rate as of Friday is capped at 10 cents, so to increase EMS service funding through taxes, a separate EMS tax district is required.
Mr. Chadwick said the Newport Fire Department provides paramedic-level EMS service. However, in recent years, call volume has gone up “substantially.”
“We need more personnel so we can man another station,” he said. “In times past, we had more volunteers, but with the specialized function of EMS, it’s hard to get (qualified) volunteers.”
If an EMS tax district were created for Newport, county officials would determine the rate cap. Mr. Chadwick said when such a district would go into effect is up to county officials, but he hopes it will be in place by the beginning of the next fiscal year on Friday, July 1.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
