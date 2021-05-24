Forest service issues burn ban for 26 eastern NC counties due to hazardous fire conditions

CARTERET COUNTY — Due to increased fire risk, the N.C. Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits for 26 southeastern North Carolina counties, including Carteret.
The ban went into effect at noon Monday and will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from the N.C. Forest Service.
“Our state is getting drier and hotter, and wildfires like those conditions,” state Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler said. “These conditions coming during spring wildfire season when wildfire activity and fire risks are already elevated, make this burn ban necessary to protect life and property in North Carolina.”
Other counties included in the ban are Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.
Under North Carolina law, the ban prohibits all open burning in the affected counties, regardless of whether a permit was previously issued. The issuance of any new permits has also been suspended until the ban is lifted.
Anyone violating the burn ban faces a $100 fine plus $182 court costs. Any person responsible for setting a fire may be liable for any expenses related to extinguishing the fire.
Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service in enforcing the ban.
The N.C. Forest Service said it will continue to monitor conditions. Residents with questions regarding a specific county can contact their forest service county ranger or their county fire marshal’s office.
According to the forest service, open burning includes burning leaves, branches or other plant material. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other nonvegetative material is illegal. Use of grills and barbecues is still permitted.
Campfires are considered open burning and fall under the ban, as well.
In addition, the burn ban issued by the N.C. Forest Service does not apply to a fire within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling. Local government agencies have jurisdiction over open burning within 100 feet of an occupied dwelling.
