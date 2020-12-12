Students help elderly as part of study on loneliness

CAPE CARTERET — Students at two Carteret County elementary schools are collecting items to be given to nursing home residents as part of a service-learning study on the effects of loneliness.
“This year I read a post on Facebook where a nursing home employee was looking for donations to help make the holidays a little brighter for their residents because so many of them had not been able to see their families in so long due to the coronavirus,” academically and intellectually gifted teacher Elizabeth Foxworth said.
The AIG teacher, along with fourth- and fifth-grade students at White Oak Elementary and Bogue Sound Elementary School, are collecting items for residents of four county assisted living facilities. Those wanting to drop off items can do so in front of the two schools through Wednesday. Collection boxes are placed at the main entrances of both schools during school hours.
Items can include crossword puzzles and word searches, books, small birdfeeders, sun catchers, small candies, lotions, socks and toiletries.
“We’re especially wanting items that will help keep residents occupied,” Ms. Foxworth said.
As part of the project, she’s had students study the health effects of loneliness and isolation.
“Students and I discussed that this doesn't just affect the elderly in nursing homes, but people 65 years old or older living alone as well,” Ms. Foxworth said. “Some of the things they have discovered is truly heartbreaking. Students made cause and effect relationships with these facts and found tips on ways individuals can combat loneliness, both with and without the use of technology.”
Students are using the information to create infographics that are being posted around the county in hopes of spreading awareness. Among facts her students have discovered is that isolation and loneliness can lead to heart disease and dementia. Elderly loneliness can also increase early mortality by 29%.
“We need to make sure we are reaching out to our older family members,” Ms. Foxworth said. “We need to help make sure their minds are active and that they are taken care of. Whether they are in a nursing home or a private home, we need to make sure they don’t feel lonely. We need to communicate with the most vulnerable.”
WOES fifth-grader Zach Guerrero said he’s enjoyed taking part in the project.
“I think it’s been really exciting to learn about the things loneliness can cause and how to prevent it,” he said. “It concerns me that a lot of people are affected by loneliness. Loneliness can cause depression and it can really affect them.”
WOES fifth-grader Ella Richardson agreed.
“I feel good because we are helping people in need, and it’s not good for them to be lonely for a long time,” she said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.