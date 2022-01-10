CARTERET COUNTY — Despite health officials confirming 75 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, active cases of the virus were down significantly Monday.
The Carteret County Health Department reported 149 active cases as of Monday afternoon, down from 365 active cases Friday. The new confirmed cases bring Carteret’s total to 9,995 cases since the onset of the pandemic, now in the midst of the omicron variant surge.
Though active cases are down, hospitalizations are up again and approaching peak levels seen with the delta variant. Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 19 COVID-related hospitalizations Monday, with 10 of those patients reportedly vaccinated and nine not vaccinated. There were 15 hospitalizations on Friday.
Carteret County Schools reported 39 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Jan. 3-6, up from 16 the week of Dec. 13-17. Schools were closed for winter break Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, with Jan. 3 and 4 teacher workdays. Students reported back for classes Jan. 5.
Of the cases reported last week, 17 were students and 22 were employees.
There are currently 8,025 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at Morehead City Elementary, Morehead City Middle, Morehead City Primary, Newport Elementary, Newport Middle, Smyrna Elementary and West Carteret High schools. Newport Middle School and Morehead City Primary School had the highest case counts at four confirmed cases each.
