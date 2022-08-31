EMERALD ISLE — If you think there were a lot of people in Carteret County in June, you’re right.
The county occupancy tax revenue set another monthly record, continuing a trend that began in 2020.
Speaking Monday during the monthly meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission in Emerald Isle, Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Ryan Davenport said the 6 percent tax on rentals generated $2.33 million in June, up from $2.18 million in June 2021, which was the record for the month.
In addition, Davenport said, occupancy tax revenue in May – which appeared last month to have dipped slightly compared to May 2021 – will likely break the record set in 2021 after all, because some numbers weren’t in yet but are coming soon.
During the beach commission’s July meeting, Davenport gave the board a report that said May receipts were at $1.12 million, down from $1.17 the previous year.
The next news should come soon when officials learn if July 2022 revenues top the July record set in 2021: $2.82 million.
So far, through June, occupancy tax revenue for fiscal year 2021-22 is running about $500,000 ahead of the total at this time during fiscal year 2020-21, which was a record total of more than $10 million.
January collections this year were up by about $200,000 compared to 2021, coming in at more than $499,000. February collections this year were up by close to $100,000, to more than $335,00, March was up by about $117,000 to more than $593,000, and April was up by about $50,000 to more than $818,000.
Davenport’s office gets half of the occupancy tax revenue, which goes into a fund to help pay for beach nourishment projects. The other half of the revenue goes to the Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority to promote tourism.
The dramatic increases in occupancy tax revenue began in July 2020, just a few months after the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the area significantly. Officials have attributed the odd timing in part to vacationers choosing to stay closer to home rather than risk traveling farther to places where the virus was even worse than in North Carolina. Many others, official said, chose to rent here and work from home during the height of the pandemic, which began affecting the state in March 2020.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.