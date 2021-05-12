Carteret County reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with slight drop in active cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 4,997 documented cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Despite the overall increase in cases, the number of active cases fell by two to 53 as of Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, 4,891 people have reportedly recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 53 have died.
In addition, one person was hospitalized with COVID-19 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Wednesday afternoon, the same number as reported Monday.
Health officials urge anyone who is eligible and has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine to make an appointment by calling the County Health Department 252-728-8550, option 2, or visiting myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the shot.
Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision earlier this week to expand emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in those ages 12 to 15, the county has announced it will offer vaccination clinics in June to administer shots to those in that age group.
