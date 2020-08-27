One person unresponsive after boat sinks in Beaufort Inlet Thursday morning

BEAUFORT — A recreational boat overturned Thursday morning in Beaufort Inlet and four people aboard were pulled from the water, one unresponsive.
According to Capt. Lee Sykes of TowBoatUS, a division of Atlantic Coast Marine Group, the call about a sinking boat and people in the water came in to his business about 9 a.m. from a charter boat.
He dispatched a fast- response boat from Beaufort. The charter boat picked up three of the people, while TowBoatUS picked up the fourth.
The victims, including the one Capt. Sykes said was unresponsive, were taken to U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon and transported to Carteret Health Care by Atlantic Beach emergency personnel.
All of the victims were from North Carolina, Capt. Sykes said, but added he wasn’t at liberty to say anything more specific.
He said TowBoatUS discovered a plug was missing from the boat, a center console Bayrunner, and likely caused it to take on water and sink.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
