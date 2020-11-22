Most Popular
Articles
- Britt stepping down after 15 years at helm of Sensation to spend more time with family
- Jury sentences habitual impaired driver to 12-15 years
- Former shelter dog makes big splash in books, social media
- Council allows owners more time to repair condemned Arendell Street building
- Fire rips through Morehead City home early Thursday
- Beach commission nominates two new representatives to panel; Cooper to step down
- Carteret County reports 30 more COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases decline
- Carteret County reports another 24 COVID-19 cases
- Beasley protests rejection of 9 Carteret County ballots; local recount set for Friday
- Carteret County adds 37 COVID-19 cases Tuesday
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Civil discourse is still possible (113)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Two Waves (107)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat plans to end the Second Amendment vs. Reality (69)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for life (44)
- Ballots are cast, but counting will resume next week in North Carolina (29)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Open Letter to the Carteret County Commissioners (21)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR:Lockdowns are a failure (21)
- EDITORIAL: North Carolina’s future hangs on judicial races (17)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: To the Carteret County Commissioners (16)
- Health director worries about increase in COVID-19 cases as holidays approach (14)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.