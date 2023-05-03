BEAUFORT — Maria Myers of Beaufort gained a love and respect for American soldiers as a child in Bonn, Germany during World War II.
“Our house was bombed and we fled to a cabin across the river, and American soldiers were camped nearby. They were very kind to me and my family. I will never forget their kindness,” she said.
Myers, who later married a U.S. Air Force member and moved to North Carolina, combined her gratitude to U.S. soldiers with her passion for serving others when she started volunteering nearly 20 years ago at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
For her countless hours serving homemade food and cookies to U.S. Marines as they prepare to fly out from the base, Myers, 84, has received the President’s Volunteer Service Award and President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
She was surprised with the recognition during a volunteer appreciation breakfast, sponsored April 28 by the Single Marine Program at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“I am overwhelmed,” Myers said during an interview May 3 with the News-Times. “I’ve always done volunteer work at various places like the hospital. But when I started at the base, I made that my first priority. I want to serve the boys and girls that serve at our base.”
According to a press release from MCAS Cherry Point, she has donated more than 9,925 volunteer hours since 2014. The base said in 2022 she volunteered 1,185 hours. She handed out cookies, cakes, coffee and food to about 24,794 service members at 145 different flights.
Part of Myers’ devotion to military service members stems from the loss of a son in 1996, when he was killed during a U.S. Army training exercise in Texas. As a Gold Star Mother, she turned her pain into action, and was responsible for the creation of a Gold Star Memorial that now sits in front of the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort.
For Myers, she doesn’t volunteer for recognition, but for the reward of simply helping others.
“I’ve always done volunteer work. I’ve made it my life,” she said, adding that she would not be able to dedicate her time to service without the help of her husband, Daniel Myers.
The energetic great-grandmother said she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
“I promised God that as long as I can use my legs, I will donate my time,” she said. “I hope I can be there for every flight.”
She further encouraged others to pursue volunteerism in their communities.
“There are so many jobs out there and so many people in need,” she said. “I hear people say they are bored, but there are so many ways to volunteer. If you do that, you will never be bored.”
Others who received Presidential Volunteer Service Awards during the April 28 ceremony were Cpl. Ethan Baker, Heather Bagley and Master Sgt. William Rivera.
