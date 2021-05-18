MOREHEAD CITY — Following backlash from residents of the neighborhood, Morehead City has decided to withdraw a grant application seeking to add restroom facilities at Mitchell Village Park.
Parks and recreation director Jerry Riggs planned to apply for the grant through the Coastal Area Management Act’s Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant program, which provides local government matching funds to construct public access facilities. Mr. Riggs submitted a pre-application by the April 15 submittal deadline, but has since withdrawn the application based on conversations with the city council.
Originally, the plan was to construct a restroom facility at Mitchell Village Park, a relatively small waterfront park with a playground, picnic tables, gazebo and a few other amenities at 4907 Holly Lane.
“We’ve had that facility now for 10 years and we really have not done anything with it in 10 years, no upgrades,” Mr. Riggs said when he introduced the grant possibility during the council’s April workshop meeting. “…It’s heavily used by the citizens in the area, but it doesn’t have any restrooms.”
Councilman David Horton brought up initial reservations with the proposal during that same April meeting, saying the city should consult with residents who live near the park to make sure they want a public restroom facility in their neighborhood. He said some may not want the increase in traffic and activity the facility could bring.
During the council’s regular meeting the next week, the board voted 4-1, with Mr. Horton opposed, to direct Mr. Riggs proceed with the pre-application.
Mr. Horton brought the issue up again during the council’s May workshop meeting. He said he’d heard “overwhelmingly negative feedback” from residents regarding the grant proposal, including some who had begun circulating a neighborhood petition against it. By consensus, the council directed Mr. Riggs to withdraw the pre-application.
The council formalized that decision when it voted on the matter May 11, though city manager Ryan Eggleston informed the board he’d already pulled the pre-application due to timing. The council voted 3-2 to withdraw the application, with council members Bill Taylor and Keri McCann opposed.
“At this point, all of our parks are considered public parks, they are not considered neighborhood parks that are built especially for the benefit of one single neighborhood,” Mr. Taylor said of his reason for opposing. “…It is a situation that I would not want to set a precedent.”
In other business at the May 11 meeting, the council held a public hearing on a request to revise the approved sketch development plan for Peletier Point, formerly known as Morey’s Point, to reduce the density from 15 residential lots to six. The developer has proposed using permeable pavement throughout the neighborhood, which will be located on a private street, and the council had a number of questions about its maintenance and use.
Ron Cullipher of the Cullipher Group, which is providing engineering services for the development, appeared on behalf of the developers to answer the council’s questions, and the board ultimately voted unanimously to approve the revised sketch plan.
The council also adopted the May consent agenda, which included the following items:
- Approved the minutes of the April 6 council workshop, April 12 special closed meeting, April 13 regular meeting and April 13 budget workshop.
- Accepted the finance director report and tax collector’s report.
- Accepted notice of tax overpayments in the amount of $4,049.72 for the month of April and approved requests for refunds of tax overpayments in the amount of $1,130.13.
- Accepted contingency budget amendment report.
- Adopted budget ordinance amendments 2021-14 and 2021-15.
- Adopted an American Rescue Plan capital reserve fund budget ordinance 2021-16.
- Adopted resolution 2021-R-18 endorsing the N.C. Troopers Association Offshore Inshore Saltwater Challenge and authorizing action necessary for the event to be held Friday through Sunday, Oct. 15-17.
- Adopted amendment to resolution 2021-R-12 endorsing the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament.
- Awarded Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization contractor bids.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
