BEAUFORT — If the sign of a great teacher is the love and success of their former students, late Beaufort Middle School (BMS) Band Director Joe McCreary won hands down, according to those who knew him best.
“Mr. Joe made band students feel like they were members of a special family, and the band room was a safe space for them to learn and grow together,” Jessica Emory, former BMS principal who now serves as director of secondary education for the county school system, said. “To see him outside of school was to often witness the adoration of his current and former students because they flocked to him. He was truly a beloved member of our community.”
To honor the late band director’s 30 years of service to the school system, Emory, during the County Board of Education’s Feb. 7 meeting, asked that the school’s band room be named in his memory.
McCreary retired in January 2021 and then died of cancer in May 2022. Emory said the school system’s band community, including directors and current and former students, as well as BMS staff, had made the decision to ask for the renaming upon McCreary’s retirement.
Board of Education policy requires a two-year wait period from the time of an employee’s retirement before a facility renaming request can be heard. It also states that once the request is received, there is an additional one-year wait before the board can take action.
“We ask the board to accept this nomination and allow the naming process to proceed,” Emory said. “I look forward to standing in front of you in February 2024 with your final approval.”
Board of Education member Dennis Goodwin seemed receptive to the request. He said, “Joe McCreary was as fine an individual as you’d ever want to know. With Joe’s untimely death, I hope this will bring healing to Beth (his widow) and the family.”
Emory pointed out that McCreary’s hours of service to the students and band programs in the county were “immeasurable and his contribution to the arts significant. Mr. Joe often said that band is about more than learning to play an instrument. In his band room, the students learned dedication, collaboration, organization and the meaning of commitment to craft and others.”
For the first two years as a teacher in the county school system, McCreary split his time between BMS and the Down East schools. In his third year, a music teacher position was created for the Down East schools, and he shifted to the band teaching position at BMS.
He taught sixth- through eighth-grade band students as well as an optional jazz band ensemble that met before and after school. He also served as the assistant band director for East Carteret High School (ECHS) and taught at summer band camps. McCreary could be seen at ECHS home football games as well as basketball games, leading and participating in the pep band.
McCreary was diagnosed with cancer in February 2022 and died several months later on May 31. His former students, colleagues and the community rallied around him during his battle with the illness, holding parades and other events in his honor.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.