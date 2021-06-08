FRC East hosts Tillis, Murphy at Kinston facility

KINSTON — Fleet Readiness Center East hosted U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, both Republicans representing North Carolina, for a visit June 2 to the depot’s H-1 Aircraft Rework Facility at the North Carolina Global TransPark in Kinston.
FRC East Commanding Officer Col. Thomas Atkinson discussed potential partnerships that could facilitate workload expansion opportunities at FRC East’s Global TransPark, or GTP, facility and within the depot’s footprint at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
“It was a pleasure and an honor to show Senator Tillis and Congressman Murphy the great work Fleet Readiness Center East is accomplishing here at the Global TransPark in Kinston,” Col. Atkinson said. “This visit also gave us a chance provide them with awareness of how our depot is leveraging this unique entity and exploring other opportunities with GTP to create capacity for additional work.”
Sen. Tillis currently serves on four senate committees, including the Armed Services Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. He and Rep. Murphy have been supportive of FRC East and the requirements for new military construction via legislation and other advocacy, Col. Atkinson said.
“The potential of the partnerships we’re currently pursuing with the state and the Global TransPark is extraordinary,” said Stephen Barrow, FRC East’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Logistics Department head. “Realizing these opportunities not only greatly enhances and expands the ability of FRC East to support the warfighter’s mission, but also solidifies the facility’s presence aboard MCAS Cherry Point and in eastern North Carolina for generations to come.”
According to Col. Atkinson, the partnership with the GTP has opened the doors to other possibilities the depot didn’t recognize when it first moved its H-1 operation to Kinston earlier this year.
“This partnership has been a win-win for everyone involved,” Col. Atkinson said. “Not only has it helped us diversify and increase our presence in North Carolina, it also brought Global TransPark an additional aviation anchor point to the region.”
FRC East relocated its H-1 aircraft line from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point to the Global TransPark in March. The move helped FRC East reclaim hangar space to support V-22 Osprey and H-53 heavy-lift helicopter programs. The footprint at Kinston also allows for the possibility of housing future overflow work.
“As our workload continues to increase, we see our presence at the GTP as vital to meeting our facility’s needs,” Col. Atkinson said. “Our partnership with GTP will allow us meet future workload requirements without impacting current commitments.
“North Carolina is truly the nation’s most military friendly state,” he added. “In 2019, we received a gift of $5 million from the state of North Carolina to support F-35 Lightning II-related infrastructure at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.”
