BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Board of Commissioners will consider several matters forwarded from the town planning board Monday during the commission’s regular meeting.
The panel convenes at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
On the agenda for Monday are several requests regarding Beau Coast, a major residential subdivision under construction off Lennoxville Road.
Commissioners will hold a public hearing on a request to modify the existing planned unit development for Beau Coast to modify street cross-sections, some lot types and the master zoning plan.
During the May 18 planning board meeting, Beau Coast officials said the changes in lot type and zoning stem from the developer adapting to meet consumer preferences.
The board cannot act on the request at Monday’s meeting and must wait at least 24 hours for additional public comment in accordance with state rules regarding electronic meetings.
Commissioners will consider two other requests from Beau Coast, as well.
The developer has requested final plat approval for phase 2B of the major subdivision. If approved, the move would subdivide a 27.49-acre tract of property into 49 single-family residential lots.
The final request from Beau Coast is preliminary plat approval for phase five, which would result in 49 single-family and 37 multi-family lots on 15.45 acres.
Additionally, the board will hold a public hearing on a request for a special-use permit to allow a micro-distillery, microbrewery, restaurant with outdoor operations and bar or tavern with outdoor operations at 513 Front St. Businessman Nelson Owens requested the permit.
Other items on the agenda for Monday include a resolution supporting Cape Lookout National Seashore’s application for International Dark Sky Park certification and approval of minutes from the May 26 and June 25 work sessions. The board will convene in closed session to discuss personnel.
Meetings of the board of commissioners are open to the public.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
